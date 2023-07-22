Politburo and Secretariat give feedback on socio-economic situation

VIETNAM, July 22 -

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat held a meeting on Friday morning to give feedback on the report about the socio-economic situation in the first half of 2023 and set out tasks for the remainder of the year.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired the meeting.

In the first six months of the year, the country has maintained macroeconomic stability with inflation under control and secured major balances. The economic growth in the first half reached 3.72 per cent.

The Politburo and Secretariat agreed with the Government’s assessment of socio-economic situation in the first half of 2023.

Notably, the progress of national important and strategic projects was accelerated. The Government has paid attention to labour, employment, social security assurance and people's lives.

Anti-corruption as well as the thrift and anti-wastefulness campaigns have been promoted. External affairs and international integration are implemented synchronously, flexibly and creatively, contributing to maintaining a peaceful environment, effectively mobilising external resources for national development.

However, due to difficulties in the global economy and the increasingly complicated geopolitical situation, along with a number of domestic limitations and obstacles, economic growth has not reached the set target.

The industry and construction sectors recorded slow growth. Production and business activities in many fields declined.

The Politburo emphasised the need to review and accomplish mechanisms, policies and laws, strengthen streamlining apparatus in the last six months of the year.

The Politburo ordered to consistently maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation following the set target as well as monitor and forecast the situation in the world and in the country to promptly react to any situation that arises.

The drastic and effective implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme and three national target programmes were also requested.

Other tasks on the agenda would be promoting public investment disbursement; ensuring the supply of petroleum and electricity for production and consumption; handling problems related to VAT refund, drugs, medical supplies and implementing the National Power Development Plan VIII.

The Politburo also asked for taking advantage of external sources to boost innovation, develop digital transformation and digital economy.

The Politburo ordered to focus on ensuring the stability of people's lives, especially those who lose their jobs as well as developing the labour market, strengthening the connection between supply and demand.

Other tasks would be to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment; strengthening the prevention and fight against corruption. — VNS