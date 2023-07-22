ICYMI: White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi and FEMA Administrator Criswell Encourage Action during Youth Preparedness Council Summit

WASHINGTON -- On July 18, National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, Assistant to the President and head of the White House Climate Policy Office, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell presented remarks at the 2023 FEMA Youth Preparedness Council Summit at FEMA Headquarters.

“We are facing an unprecedented number of disasters in this country today and we can only expect that number to increase in the months and years to come,” said Administrator Criswell. “One of our biggest opportunities to effectively mitigate the impacts of disasters is to stay focused on building the emergency management workforce of the future. And that is where you come in. You offer the fresh perspectives and unconventional approaches that can advance the way we deliver our assistance to communities who need it the most.”

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell responding to a question from an audience member at the 2023 Youth Preparedness Council Summit. (FEMA photo)

The FEMA Youth Preparedness Council (YPC) consists of student leaders in grades 8-11 who devote a year to learn about emergency management and support FEMA’s commitment to promote and sustain a prepared nation. The council provides FEMA with an avenue to engage young people and gain direct insights on ways to consider their perspectives, feedback and opinions.



WASHINGTON -- White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi presents remarks during the 2023 Youth Preparedness Council Summit. (FEMA photo)

National Climate Advisor Zaidi urged the young people in attendance to advocate for climate issues important to them and make their voices heard through advocacy and policy.

“Here today, are young people who see this climate crisis in front of us, and in it, they see an opportunity and that they can be part of the solution,” National Climate Advisor Zaidi said. “The president's climate agenda is one that's focused on empowering the American people, empowering young people, to step up and be part of this society-wide effort to take on a crisis of a magnitude we've never seen before, but one we can solve, one we can get right, if all of us stand together.”

WASHINGTON -- White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi (center) with YPC member attendees of the 2023 Youth Preparedness Council Summit. (FEMA photo)

While on the council, national Youth Preparedness Council members work on team issue projects on national preparedness topics, such as climate impacts and education, to support FEMA’s commitment to promote and sustain a prepared nation.

