Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cutera, Luminar, SentinelOne, and Tingo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR), Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), and Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)

Class Period: February 17, 2021 - May 9, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of Defendant’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class (defined below) have suffered significant damages.

For more information on the Cutera class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CUTR

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR)

Class Period: February 28, 2023 – March 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 25, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s PIC to market the Company’s own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Luminar class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LAZR

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S)

Class Period: June 1, 2022 – June 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company's ARR was overstated; (3) that, as a result, the Company's guidance was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the SentinelOne class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/S

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)

Class Period: December 1, 2022 – June 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2023

On June 6, 2023, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report titled "Tingo Group: Fake Farmers, Phones, and FinancialsThe Nigerian Empire That Isn't." Therein, Hindenburg disclosed, among other things, that Tingo "is an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials." Hindenburg further stated that Dozy Mmobuosi ("Mmobuosi") appears to have fabricated his biographical claim, including that he developed the first mobile payment app in Nigeria and that he received a PhD in rural advancement from a Malaysian university in 2007.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.23, or 48.2%, to close at $1.32 per share on June 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendant Mmobuosi fabricated biographical claims about himself; (2) that Tingo had photoshopped its logo onto pictures of airplanes it did not own; (3) that Tingo inflated its food division margins; (4) that Tingo published misleading images of its planned Nigerian food processing facility and overstated its progress on the facility's construction; (5) that Tingo inflated its food inventory; (6) that Tingo did not have relationships with the two farming cooperatives it claimed; (7) that Tingo did not generate $128 million in revenue for its handset leasing, call and data segments as it claimed; (8) that Tingo's Mobile operation in Nigeria was delinquent on its tax obligations; (9) that Tingo photoshopped its logo over pictures from a different point of sale system operator's website; (10) that Tingo did not generate $125.3 million in revenue from NWASSA; (11) that Tingo's agricultural export business was not on track to deliver $1.34 billion in exports by Q3 2023; (12) that Tingo lacked effective controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (13) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Tingo class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TIO

