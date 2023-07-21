Submit Release
DLNR News Release-TMT Oral Arguments Rescheduled For A Later Date

(HONOLULU) – Oral arguments scheduled before the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) for July 28 regarding a petition from the Mauna Kea Hui for a declaratory ruling concerning the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) have been deferred. The Board will notify the parties via a Minute Order when a new date has been selected.

Documents related to the petition can be found in Table 3 at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/occl/tmt/.

For past and future 2023 BLNR Meetings: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/meetings/blnr-meetings-2023/

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter
Communications Specialist
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]
808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

