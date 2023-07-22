Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,467 in the last 365 days.

31st circuit commission announces nominees for Cordonnier circuit judge vacancy in Greene County


21 July 2023


SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission conducted two days of public hearings, interviewed 16 applicants, and selected a panel of three nominees for the vacancy in the position of circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael J. Cordonnier.  The nominees are:


Derek A. Ankrom, an attorney at Spencer Fane law firm;

Kevin James Rapp, an attorney at Aleshire Robb & Rapp law firm; and

Jared Robertson, an attorney at Malkmus Law Firm.


The commission believes these three candidates, chosen from a field of qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.20, the commission notes the final votes received by each nominee after 3.5 hours of deliberation were: Ankrom received four votes, Rapp received five votes, and Robertson received four votes.


The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge.


The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Jack Goodman of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, and is composed of attorneys Deborah Dodge and Kurt Larson and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred McQueary.



Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811


You just read:

31st circuit commission announces nominees for Cordonnier circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more