31st circuit commission announces nominees for Greenwade associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County





21 July 2023





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission conducted two days of public hearings, interviewed 14 applicants, and selected a panel of three nominees for the vacancy in the position of associate circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit, created by the appointment of the Honorable Kaiti Greenwade to a circuit judgeship. The nominees are:





Steven E. Kellogg, a public defender;

Nathan R. Taylor, an attorney at Taylor Stafford Clithero & Harris law firm; and

Amy S. Westermann, chief counsel of the State Tax Commission of Missouri.





The commission believes these three candidates, chosen from a field of qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.20, the commission notes the final votes received by each nominee after 1.25 hours of deliberation were: Kellogg received four votes, Taylor received five votes, and Westermann received five votes.





The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge.





The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Jack Goodman of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, and is composed of attorneys Deborah Dodge and Kurt Larson and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred McQueary.









Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811



