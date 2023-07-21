AMERICAN HERITAGE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES LUNCHEON TALK ON THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS

Salem Witch Trials, 1692 Painting by Granger

AHP will host a special luncheon featuring guest speaker Rachel Christ-Doane, Director of Education of the Salem Witch Museum in Salem, Massachusetts.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Heritage Partners (AHP), a Nevada-based non-profit institution dedicated to presenting educational programs on American history, is pleased to announce the next luncheon in its “Distinguished Authors Lecture Series,” featuring guest speaker Rachel Christ-Doane, the Director of Education at the Salem Witch Museum in Salem Massachusetts. Ms. Christ-Doane is a recognized expert on the Salem Witch Trials in 1692, and has authored and lectured frequently on this topic, one that is both colorful and tragic. Many historians consider the witch trials to be a black mark in our early American history, and August was a particularly noteworthy month in the history of the witch trials, as the very first hangings took place on August 19, 1692. Recognizing the significance of this, on the 300th anniversary of those hangings in August 1992 Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel dedicated the first Witch Trials Memorial in Salem. The Witch Trials Museum is the most visited attraction in Salem, attesting to the public’s enduring interest in the 17th century hysteria that the Salem witch trials embodied.

WHEN: August 25 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
WHERE: The Atlantis Resort, Paradise Ballroom , 3800 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV
COST: $35 per person (Registration Includes lunch)
REGISTRATION: https://www.americanheritagepartners.org

The luncheon will be co-sponsored by the Nevada Mayflower Society, The Order of the Founders and Patriots of America AND THE Sons of the American Revolution-Battle Born Patriots Chapter, and will take place on August 25 from 11:30 to 1:30 in the Paradise Ballroom of the Atlantis Casino Resort. The program is suitable for all ages, and school-age children are welcome to attend. Says AHP’s President Jay Dickey, “our goal is to inform and educate our citizens about the important events that shaped American history. The Salem Witch Trials were a watershed moment in the early life of our country, and the trials still resonate today as an object lesson on the importance of the rule of law and our constitutional right to trial by jury.”

ABOUT AMERICAN HERITAGE PARTNERS
American Heritage Partners, founded in 2021, has been sponsoring educational programs in several western states, most recently in California, Nevada and Arizona. AHP recently added to its Board of Directors Mr. Jim McLane, who also serves as its Treasurer. Mr. McLane is the current Treasurer for the Nevada Society of the Sons of the American Revolution as well as the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans. Later this year AHP will announce several grants and awards to organizations and individuals who actively promote the teaching of American history.

For more information, and to register for the luncheon, go to AHP’s website, www.americanheritagepartners.org.

###

Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 775-460-7133
email us here

You just read:

AMERICAN HERITAGE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES LUNCHEON TALK ON THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 775-460-7133
Company/Organization
Design on Edge
201 West Liberty Street, Suite 300
RENO, Nevada, 89501
United States
+1 7753383004
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Design on Edge is a boutique creative agency with nearly 15 years of experience operating in the Northern Nevada area. Developed in the wake of the recession to provide marketing and design support to struggling small businesses and nonprofits. Today the agency continues to focus on the areas growing trends providing award-winning insight and techniques to its clients. Based in Reno, Nevada, our growing creative studio and integrated digital marketing agency specializes in design, brand strategy, advertising, campaign development, marketing consulting, and website design.

Design on Edge

More From This Author
AMERICAN HERITAGE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES LUNCHEON TALK ON THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS
TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - On Sale Now
Sierra Nevada Ballet's "THE LAST UNICORN" Announces 2023 performance schedule
View All Stories From This Author