Submit Release
News Search

There were 203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,475 in the last 365 days.

Construction scheduled to begin Wednesday on Highway 2 near Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 26, on North Dakota Highway 2 west of Grand Forks and Business 2 in Grand Forks.

These chip seal projects include repairing the roadway on U.S. 2 Business from Demers Avenue to Gateway Drive, U.S. 2 from 55th Street to 66th Street, and U.S. 2 from 69th Street to west of County Road 2 near Arvilla.

U.S. 2 Business will be closed for overnight work on Thursday, July 27, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and possibly the night of July 28. There will be no parking allowed along the roadway during this time.

U.S. 2 will be reduced to one lane in project areas and turning lanes will be worked on near Turtle River State Park.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected. There will be a 12-foot with restriction in place.

The project is expected to be completed by July 28.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Construction scheduled to begin Wednesday on Highway 2 near Grand Forks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more