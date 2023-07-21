Construction scheduled to begin Wednesday on Highway 2 near Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 26, on North Dakota Highway 2 west of Grand Forks and Business 2 in Grand Forks.



These chip seal projects include repairing the roadway on U.S. 2 Business from Demers Avenue to Gateway Drive, U.S. 2 from 55th Street to 66th Street, and U.S. 2 from 69th Street to west of County Road 2 near Arvilla.



U.S. 2 Business will be closed for overnight work on Thursday, July 27, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and possibly the night of July 28. There will be no parking allowed along the roadway during this time.



U.S. 2 will be reduced to one lane in project areas and turning lanes will be worked on near Turtle River State Park.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected. There will be a 12-foot with restriction in place.



The project is expected to be completed by July 28.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

