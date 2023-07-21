Submit Release
Attorney General Brenna Bird Files Appeal to Reinstate Heartbeat Law

DES MOINES- Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird filed an application for interlocutory appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court to reinstate Iowa’s Heartbeat Law. The appeal challenges the temporary injunction granted by the Polk County District Court on Monday that blocked the Heartbeat Law from protecting unborn life. The Iowa Supreme Court will decide whether to hear the case.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement regarding the State’s appeal:

“The right to life is the most fundamental right of all. Today, we are taking our defense of Iowa’s Heartbeat Law to the Iowa Supreme Court to allow the law to go back in effect and protect innocent lives. I’m confident that the law is on our side, and we will continue fighting for the right to life in court.”

