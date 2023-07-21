District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Steady at 5.1 Percent in June

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in June 2023; unchanged from the revised May 2023 rate of 5.1 percent.

The District’s preliminary June job estimates show an increase of 3,100 jobs, for a total of 776,700 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 2,700 jobs. The public sector increased by 400 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“The District of Columbia’s continued comeback is well underway, and we remain committed to connecting DC residents across all eight wards to in-demand jobs that lead to sustainable careers and economic prosperity.” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes.

The number of employed District residents increased by 500 from 372,100 in May 2023 to 372,600 in June 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 500 from 391,900 in May 2023 to 392,400 in June 2023. The labor force participation rate was unchanged from 70.8 percent in May 2023 to 70.8 percent in June 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs decreased 100 or 9.09 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,500 jobs, jobs remained the same from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 200 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 30,200 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or .67 percent from a year ago.

The information sector increased by 400 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 21,300 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 1.91 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 300 jobs, after increasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,800 jobs, jobs increased by 1,300 or 4.73 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,300 jobs, after increasing by 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 175,200 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or .23 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 1,000 jobs, after decreasing 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 122,400 jobs, jobs increased by 3,400 or 2.86 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,500 jobs, after an increase of 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 78,300 jobs, jobs increased by 9,500 or 13.81 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 100 jobs, after an increase of 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,200 jobs, jobs increased by 3,400 or 5.09 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 500 over the month to 372,600. The civilian labor force increased by 500 to 392,400.

One year ago, total employment was 374,400 and the civilian labor force was 391,500.

The number of unemployed was 17,100, and the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

NOTES: The June 2023 final and July 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday August 18, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available The June 2023 final and July 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday August 18, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.