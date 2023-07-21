North Carolina’s Price Gouging Law is Effect Following Tornado in Nash and Edgecombe Counties

For Immediate Release:

Friday, July 21, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect after Nash County and the City of Rocky Mount declared a state of emergency related to the recent tornado. Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

“I visited Rocky Mount today and saw firsthand the tornado’s damage and devastation,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Rebuilding is difficult enough, so please be on the lookout for scammers trying to rip you off. If you see price gouging, please report it to my office so we can enforce our law.”

In North Carolina, the price gouging statute goes into effect when the governor, the legislature, a county, or a municipality declare a state of emergency. Sometimes, businesses and industries that are heavily affected by the incident that caused the state of emergency have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, but they should disclose these increases so people can make informed purchasing decisions. Businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from an emergency.

The Department of Justice has enforced North Carolina’s price gouging law in the past and is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging.

Since 2018, Attorney General Stein has brought 11 lawsuits against 27 defendants under North Carolina’s price gouging statute. He has obtained 14 judgments or settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price gouging settlement in the department’s history.

