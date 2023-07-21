Livvy D "Take A Number" has a new Spin Featuring Kenna Paige & Viral Sensation C4 Bernard Available Worldwide Today
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising pop-country rapper Livvy D (Olivia Dunbar) launches her highly anticipated remix to chart-hitting single "Take A Number," featuring Kenna Paige & C4. Benard is live on music platforms today. Her debut, "Take A Number," is the #1 most increased track on New Music Weekly Chart, so this remix is set to follow in sparkling steps of success.
"Take A Number" carries a lot of exciting attributes to offer fans. Co-writer on "Take A Number" and an American Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter-composer, and producer, Aben Eubanks began his career as a guitarist for Matt Nathanson in 2004 and for Graham Colton in 2005. An established songwriter/producer for Kobalt Music and Kelly Clarkson band member since 2006, his Billboard charting synergy is contagious for the team.
Eric "EJ" Johnson, the Owner of NI Music Group, has been producing and writing music for over fifteen years. Having worked with many notable Universal Music and Atlantic Records artists, EJ is passionate about integrating independent artists across the United States, such as Livvy D, into his project load. He carries a significant distribution deal with Big Wav Records under Bungalo/Universal Music Group.
New York native C4. Bernard is a viral lyricist known for paying homage to his deep hip-hop roots, studying the origins of the music he loves, and how his beats translate onto music's current landscape. Upon getting noticed by Earmilk and Wonderland, he teamed up with international performer, singer, and songwriter Kenna Paige to bring a newly evolved sound to Livvy D's original "Take A Number" track.
"Take A Number" featuring Kenna Paige & C4. Benard was recorded and mixed by Tom Weir Studio City Sound, spearheaded by lead engineer Marcus Colbert. Tom Weir is a Grammy award-winning, #1 Billboard charting Mixer/Engineer/Producer.
This combined effort undoubtedly has dance floors raving, serial daters LOL, and the industry talking.
Download the "Take A Number" remix here.
Learn more about Livvy D on her official website and stay connected through her social channels.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livvydmusic/
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@livvydmusicofficial?_t=8cOf6LLKJFj&_r=1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/livvydmusic
