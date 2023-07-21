Food Help on the Way for Vermont Households Hit by Severe Storms

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2023 – Families affected by severe storms in the areas of Johnson, Ludlow, Hardwick, Barre/Berlin/ Montpelier/Northfield, and Chester will soon be able to receive food packages containing nutritious, high-quality foods that are 100% grown and produced on farms in the U.S. – known as USDA Foods. USDA approved the short-term measure to address an immediate need for food until a longer-term solution is ready to be put in place.

The Disaster Household Distribution program is approved to start on July 20, 2023. Vermont officials will work directly with its partners and local food banks to issue food boxes to approximately 8,000 individuals located in the affected areas.

The Disaster Household Distribution program helps states after a disaster disrupts normal food supply channels. For instance, when disasters damage or destroy grocery stores, states can redirect stored supplies of USDA Foods from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) toward emergencies. The USDA can also ship USDA Food from other states. USDA can then replace the redirected foods so that the state continues to have USDA foods available for those in need.

Additionally, USDA will continue to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants in Vermont to buy hot foods with their SNAP benefit card at authorized SNAP retailers statewide through August 18, 2023.

Today’s announcement is the latest action USDA has taken to help Vermont residents cope with recent severe storms and their aftermath, which also include:

For more information about this and other available aid, please visit Vermont’s Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management.

