Tree trimming work on Kaumualiʻi Highway from Kīpū to Kōloa, beginning Monday, July 24

KĪPŪ – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Kauaʻi motorists of upcoming closures on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) beginning the week of Monday, July 24 for tree trimming work.

This will be a shoulder closure in the westbound direction, in the vicinity of the Kauaʻi Humane Society and Halfway Bridge on Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for tree trimming maintenance. Both lanes will remain open for motorists to travel through the work area.

Crews will require intermittent full closures of Kaumualiʻi Highway to cut down and remove dangerous branches that hang over the roadway. Traffic will be stopped for a maximum of five minutes at a time. Flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

Work of this nature must be completed on a daytime schedule for safety of crews and motorists. Performing tree trimming work at night is dangerous due to the lighting and shadows causing poor sight conditions.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, if possible; to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note all roadwork is weather–permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

To sign up for road closure alerts and other HDOT news please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

