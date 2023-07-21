Parks are an important part of cities and towns. It provides people a place to sit and relax without having to worry about anything.

“It’s very important to continuously enhance our city by adding new elements that make our city a great place to live and visit,” said Jeff Gates the Mosinee City Administrator.

Last month the city of Mosinee was awarded a $50,000 Vibrant Spaces Match Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help revitalize the downtown area.

[Adapted from: Mosinee looking to upgrade downtown park with the help of grant. July 19, 2023, WJFW]