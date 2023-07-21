Thyristors Devices Market Size to Attain $1479 Million by 2030

According to Zion Market Research, the global thyristors devices market size is projected to reach USD 1479 million by 2030 from its value of USD 829.67 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, July 21, 2023 -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Thyristors Devices Market - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global thyristors devices market size was valued at around USD 829.67 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7.7% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1479 million by 2030.

Thyristors Devices Market Overview:

The larger semiconductor industry includes thyristors. These four-layer devices comprise of alternating P-type and N-type semiconductor devices, abbreviated as P-N-P-N. Indium (In) and boron (B) are added to a P-type semiconductor. As impurities, arsenic (As), phosphorous (P), and antimony (Sb) are incorporated into N-type semiconductors. Both variants exhibit intrinsic semiconductivity. Thyristor devices, in their most fundamental forms, consist of three terminals: a cathode (negative terminal), anode (positive terminal), and gate (control terminal), which are responsible for regulating the current flow between the anode and the cathode.

Thyristor devices control electric current and power by functioning as a switch and are known to provide effective protection to circuits that operate with high currents or voltages of up to 4500 A and 6000 V, respectively. Currently, these devices have widespread applications in industries that are expanding swiftly, such as computing and communications and consumer goods.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Thyristors Devices market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.7% between 2023 and 2030.

The Thyristors Devices market size was worth around USD 829.67 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 1479 million by 2030.

The thyristors devices market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for electricity

Based on application segmentation, industrial & power was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, SCR was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global thyristors devices market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global thyristors devices market include;

ON Semiconductor Corporation

ABB Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

SEMIKRON International GmbH

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

IXYS Corporation

Littelfuse Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

ROHM Semiconductor

Microsemi Corporation

Thyristors Devices Market: Growth Factors

Growing demand for electricity to drive market growth

The global thyristors devices market is anticipated to expand due to the rising demand for electricity. The primary application of these P-N-P-N devices is the control of alternating current (AC). Despite their small size, semiconductors are extensively used in the infrastructure of power generation, including power plants and grids. In addition, one of the primary characteristics of thyristor devices that contributes to their increased adoption is their minimal cost of maintenance. When utilized under optimal conditions, the semiconductor device does not need to be replaced for an extended period of time, allowing for the reallocation of vital resources to other crucial aspects of power generation.

Thyristors Devices Market: Restraints

Several functional limitations of thyristor devices to restrict market expansion

Despite the reality that thyristor devices have shown superior performance in a variety of applications that utilize extremely high electric current or voltage, the growth of the global thyristors devices market is anticipated to be hampered by the functional limitations of certain thyristor-based devices. For example, thyristor metal inert gas (MIG) welders are only compatible with AC power. They are incompatible with direct current (DC), which is currently required for some welding applications. In addition, these MIG welders are more expensive than other varieties because they are constructed with more complex and costly parts. This is further impacted by the low-performance efficiency of thyristor MIG welders, as they are known to consume more power while generating more heat.

Thyristors Devices Market: Segmentation

The global thyristors devices market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are industrial & power, automotive & transportation, computing & communications, and consumer goods. The highest growth was observed in the industrial & power segment in 2022.

Based on type, the thyristors devices industry segments are GCTs, SCR, IGCT, and GTO. GCT stands for Gate Commutated Thyristor, IGCT stands for Integrated Gate-Commutated Thyristor, and GTO stands for Gate Turn-Off Thyristor. The market was led by the SCR segment.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the market's highest revenue contributor.

Asia-Pacific, led by countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Taiwan, currently dominates the global thyristors devices market. Taiwan and China's roles as manufacturing hubs for semiconductors are the primary drivers of the region's higher growth. According to reports, Taiwan exports nearly 90 percent of all sophisticated semiconductors and 60 percent of the world's total semiconductors. China is the largest purchaser of processors from Taiwan, while the United States has increased its export rate this year due to the demand for advanced semiconductors across all end-user verticals.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 829.67 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 1479 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.7% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered ON Semiconductor Corporation, ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SEMIKRON International GmbH, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., IXYS Corporation, Littelfuse Inc., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, and Microsemi Corporation. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Recent Industry Developments:

In May 2023, the Indian government acknowledged receiving an investment proposal of USD 1.53 trillion from 5 international companies for its regional display manufacturing and electronic chip factories.

The global Thyristors Devices market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Industrial & Power

Automotive & Transportation

Computing & Communications

Consumer Goods

By Type

GCTs

SCR

IGCTs

GTO

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Thyristors Devices industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Thyristors Devices Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Thyristors Devices Industry?

What segments does the Thyristors Devices Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Thyristors Devices Market sample report and company profiles?

