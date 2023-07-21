Governor Katie Hobbs Writes Utility Companies Demanding Written Plans, Meeting on Heat Wave

Phoenix, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs is taking action to protect Arizonans during this year’s unprecedented heat wave. In a letter addressed to the state’s utility companies, Governor Hobbs is requesting information on their action plans with the focus on the following areas:

Disconnects: How is the company protecting Arizonans from power disconnection during this historic heat wave?

Grid Security: What are their plans for grid outages, including mitigation, rapid response repairs, and customer communications?

Emergency Response: In the event of an emergency outage, what plans are in place to assist impacted customers?

Customers in Arrears: What services are available for customers who fall in arrears during the heatwave?

Community Service: Is the company providing additional community services to mitigate the impact of this historic heat wave?

In the letter, Governor Hobbs also extended an invitation to attend a roundtable meeting to discuss how Arizona can better prepare for future heat waves.

Governor Hobbs has already taken steps to protect Arizonans, especially those in at-risk workplaces. This week, the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health announced a State of Emphasis Program to combat heat-related illness and injury in the workplace. This program recognizes the need for safe working environments by instructing safety and health inspectors to focus on the availability of water, rest and shade in at-risk workplaces. ADOSH will also assist by reviewing written plans from employers to reduce the risk for heat-related illnesses and injuries.

Read the letter below.

