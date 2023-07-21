Submit Release
News Search

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,568 in the last 365 days.

Governor Katie Hobbs Writes Utility Companies Demanding Written Plans, Meeting on Heat Wave

Phoenix, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs is taking action to protect Arizonans during this year’s unprecedented heat wave. In a letter addressed to the state’s utility companies, Governor Hobbs is requesting information on their action plans with the focus on the following areas:

  • Disconnects: How is the company protecting Arizonans from power disconnection during this historic heat wave?
  • Grid Security: What are their plans for grid outages, including mitigation, rapid response repairs, and customer communications?
  • Emergency Response: In the event of an emergency outage, what plans are in place to assist impacted customers?
  • Customers in Arrears: What services are available for customers who fall in arrears during the heatwave?
  • Community Service: Is the company providing additional community services to mitigate the impact of this historic heat wave?

In the letter, Governor Hobbs also extended an invitation to attend a roundtable meeting to discuss how Arizona can better prepare for future heat waves.

Governor Hobbs has already taken steps to protect Arizonans, especially those in at-risk workplaces. This week, the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health announced a State of Emphasis Program to combat heat-related illness and injury in the workplace. This program recognizes the need for safe working environments by instructing safety and health inspectors to focus on the availability of water, rest and shade in at-risk workplaces. ADOSH will also assist by reviewing written plans from employers to reduce the risk for heat-related illnesses and injuries.

Read the letter below.

You just read:

Governor Katie Hobbs Writes Utility Companies Demanding Written Plans, Meeting on Heat Wave

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more