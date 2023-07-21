At 5.63% CAGR, Spherical Tantalum Powder Sales Market Size to Hit USD 987.26 Million by 2030 - Industry Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

The global spherical tantalum powder sales market size is likely to grow USD 987.26 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The report delves deeper into several crucial aspects of the global spherical tantalum powder sales industry. It includes a detailed discussion of existing growth factors and restraints. Future growth opportunities and challenges that impact the spherical tantalum powder sales market are comprehensively addressed in the report.

Spherical Tantalum Powder Sales Market Overview:

Tantalum is a transition series element with the atomic number of 73. It is an exceedingly rare, silver-gray metal with a high hardness. With a Mohs hardness of 6.5, tantalum is harder than silver and platinum, according to research, and it is also scratch-resistant. The metal has four primary applications in the modern industrial world, including the production of electrical capacitors, aircraft engines, the management of corrosive chemicals, and surgical implants.

Plasma inert gas atomization is used to produce spherical tantalum powder from nodular or angular tantalum powder. The resulting particles have a spherical shape and a polished exterior. One of the primary characteristics of spherical tantalum powder is its limited particle size distribution, which makes it highly effective for a variety of applications.





Based on purity segmentation, 99.9% was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, the electronic industry was the leading user in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Spherical Tantalum Powder Sales Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing 3D printing applications in healthcare will contribute to market expansion.

The global market for the sale of spherical tantalum powder is anticipated to expand due to the expanding use of spherical tantalum powder in 3D printing in the healthcare industry. The process of creating a three-dimensional object from a digital file is known as 3D printing. The powder's excellent flowability, which contributes to the formation of a homogenous and cohesive structure, is one of the primary characteristics that makes it an ideal material for 3D printing. As a result of the increasing number of patients around the world, the global healthcare industry is under intense pressure, and industry leaders are actively seeking and adopting methods to enhance patient care.

Spherical Tantalum Powder Sales Market: Restraints

A limited supply of tantalum metal will hamper market expansion

Tantalum is a rare metal. The American Geoscience Institute estimates that the Earth's crust contains approximately 2 parts per million of tantalum. In addition, the metal base is presently restricted to a small number of regions, including Australia and Africa, which makes exploration and mining more difficult. The limited quantity of the metal also contributes to the higher price of tantalum derivatives, such as spherical tantalum powder. As of 2022, 1 kilogram of tantalum cost more than USD 145, and the production of additional derivatives, including powder-form, increases the price. These factors are anticipated to restrain the development of the global spherical tantalum powder sales market over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global spherical tantalum powder sales market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global spherical tantalum powder sales market include;

Edgetech Industries

Tekna

Advanced Engineering Materials

ALB Materials

HC Starck

Guangdong Yinna Technology

Beijing Youxinglian Nonferrous Metal

GAM

Spherical Tantalum Powder Sales Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global spherical tantalum powder sales market is segmented based on purity, application, end-user, and region.

Based on purity, the global market segments are 99.9%, 99.5%, and others. The highest growth was observed in the 99.9% segment since these variants of spherical tantalum powder are considered the purest form. They are used in industries such as aerospace, medicine, and electronics which have strict and high standards in terms of product quality.

Based on application, the spherical tantalum powder sales industry is divided into 3D printing, cold spray application, electronic components, additive manufacturing, and others. The largest application of the powder is in the electronic segments due to its application in the production of high-performance resistors and capacitors.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are medical, electronics, aviation, and others with the electronics segment leading with the highest CAGR. The demand and need for advanced electronic products across commercial and noncommercial segments along with growing investments in electronics used for national defense and security could create higher growth in the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America anticipates to dominate global market during the projected period

North America currently dominates the global spherical tantalum powder sales market, but it is important to note that tantalum powder is traded globally and the market remains highly fragmented. The presence of important tantalum and derivatives suppliers in the United States is a major factor in North America's economic expansion. Global Advanced Metals (GAM), a prominent industry supplier, is headquartered in the United States.

Globally, the company has established crucial partnerships with regional businesses. Similarly, the increasing end-use applications of spherical tantalum forms in the healthcare and electronics industries are anticipated to contribute to the region's expansion. Research institutions from a variety of sectors are experimenting with spherical tantalum powder to advance the understanding and development of new technologies based on the advanced metal.

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2023, Global Advanced Metals (GAM) and Croom Medical announced a partnership to work on introducing tantalum-based additive manufacturing capability. The companies are expected to bring their strengths together for promoting advancements in the field of spherical tantalum powder sales and application.

Report Scope:

