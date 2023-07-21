Lucretia Hughes, with Veterans for Trump, to speak at Freedom Fest Kentucky with former President Donald J Trump

Veterans For America First aka Veterans for Trump Ambassador Freedom Fest Lucretia Hughes featured speaker Lucretia Hughes testifying before congress

MORNING VIEW, KENTUCKY, USA, July 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Fest Kentucky is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th 2023 in Morning View Kentucky. The event includes live music, food, a fireworks display, and a roster of high-profile speakers. Eric Deters of Bulldog Media is hosting the event which brings in Former President Trump , Eric Trump , Donald Trump Jr , Lucretia Hughes , Dinesh D’Souza , Dog the Bounty Hunter , Tom Homan with many other conservative speakers for the eight hour event.For more information on Freedom Fest Kentucky visit https://patriotsdayfreedomfest.com/ Lucretia Hughes Klucken started in broadcasting in support of candidate Donald J. Trump in 2016. She began by speaking in support of his candidacy for President, and she has grown her advocacy into a media company named Fallback Productions . Lucretia is an advocate for 2nd amendment rights, with her works as leadership with the National Rifle Association and testified before congress against gun control. A frequent guest at rallies as a public speaker, Lucretia broadcasts five days a week on numerous platforms and says that interaction with her audience is the highlight of her work. Lucretia's motto is "God, Family and Country." One longtime goal that keeps Lucretia inspired in the political swamp was to sit on Trump's plane one day . Lucretia comes from a family of veterans and has always been supportive of Veterans and Law Enforcement, the national veterans group took notice, and she was named Ambassador with Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First in early 2023.Veterans for Trump national spokesman Admiral Chuck Kubic , who served as a foreign policy advisor for Donald J Trump, was recently interviewed for a feature article in the Epoch Times titled “IN-DEPTH: Admiral and Veterans Group Respond to DeSantis’ Promises for ‘Big Changes’ in Military”For more information on the national veterans group visit : https://veteransfortrump.us/news/ Lucretia Hughes has the following 2023 speaking events scheduled: August 5 – Faith Family, Freedom Conference, Powder Springs Ga, September 9 – Freedom Fest, Morning View Ky, September 16 – Constitutional Kentucky 4th Annual Liberty Dinner, September 26 – Sarasota Florida Tea Party, October 11-16 – DC Project Advocating the US Representatives on 2nd Amendment.For more information on Lucretia , to book her for a speaking engagement , or to support her work email : dave.fallbackproductions@gmail.comL-Strategies is the official press room of Veterans for Trump

LUCRETIA HUGHES Veterans for Trump Ambassador with Stan Fitzgerald covering Freedom Fest Kentucky 23