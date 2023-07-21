Mobile Marketing Markets

Adoption of smartphones & tablets coupled with robust internet penetration in developing countries, such as China & India would significantly drive the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Mobile Marketing Market Expected to Reach USD 57.85 Billion by 2030 | Top Players Such as - Swrve, Vibes & Braze." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global mobile marketing market size was valued at USD 11,000 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 57,850 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in reputation of on-demand business model; surge in acceptance of omnichannel shopping experience, and the need for customization propel the global mobile marketing market. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, size of the mobile marketing market is expected to grow from $12,732 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $57,859 million by 2030, showing a CAGR of 18.3%. The current COVID-19 scenario is predicted to have a higher positive impact on the market.

The mobile marketing market is primarily categorized into component, channel, organization size, verticals, and region. By component, the market is segmented into platform and services. On the basis of channel, it is segmented into messaging, push notifications, mobile emails, quick response code, and others. By organization size, it is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprises. By vertical, the mobile marketing market is segmented into retail and E-Commerce, travel & logistics, automotive, BFSI, Telecom and IT and Others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on channel, the messaging segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the mobile marketing industry during the forecast period. On the other hand, the quick response (QR) code segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global mobile marketing market analyzed in the research include Airship, Acoustic, Vibes, Swrve, Adobe, Braze, Localytics, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP.

COVID-19 Scenario:

● Strict regulations regarding social distancing measures increased the preference to online channel.

● During the pandemic, as most of the companies have adopted a work from home policy, the demand for mobile marketing services has increased. This helps companies to offer an efficient consumer experience.

