Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,555 in the last 365 days.

Tribal Juvenile Healing to Wellness Court Training

On July 20-21, 2023, Kristina Pacheco, Nan Benally and Paul Bowen from the Tribal Law Policy Institute/Tribal Youth Resource Center and All Rise traveled to Devils Lake, ND to provide training on best practices in Tribal Juvenile Healing to Wellness Courts.  Judge Donovan Foughty, NEJD Presiding Judge, provided the opening welcome and tribal blessing for the training event.

In attendance were members of the Devils Lake/Spirit Lake Nation Juvenile Drug Court/Wellness Court Team, Tribal Court staff from the Spirit Lake and MHA Nations, and juvenile drug court team members from other North Dakota juvenile courts.

In 2018, the Northeast Judicial District and the Spirit Lake Nation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for youth under Tribal Court jurisdiction to participate in and receive services from the juvenile drug court operated by the State District Court.  The training was supported financially by All Rise (formerly the National Association of Drug Court Professionals).           

 

You just read:

Tribal Juvenile Healing to Wellness Court Training

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more