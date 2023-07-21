Updated policy expands list of insured procedures for Gender Affirming Care

CANADA, July 21 - New changes to PEI’s Gender Affirming Care Procedure Coverage Policy gives gender diverse Islanders access to more gender affirming care. The changes expand the list of covered procedures first set out in 2019 and establishes Prince Edward Island as a leader in its approach to insuring gender affirming surgery.

“Gender affirming care is part of our commitment to providing health services for gender diverse people on PEI. These services stem from our discussions with the community and recognize the unique needs of our gender diverse community members.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Health PEI established a Gender Affirming Care Steering Committee in 2018 with community representation to provide guidance from people with lived experience on service and policy development. Health PEI established Gender Affirming Clinic services beginning in February of 2021, though surgical procedures are done out of province and paid for by Health PEI with prior review and approval.

“The policy updates, including the addition of crucial services such as voice therapy and face and chest feminization surgeries, are very welcome changes,” said Jay Gallant, a community member of Health PEI’s Gender Affirming Care Steering Committee. “As a member of the PEI gender diverse community who didn’t have access to some of the gender affirming care services I needed when I needed them, it means a great deal to have the opportunity to take part in the development and review of such policies. This policy has a direct impact on the health and wellbeing of gender diverse folks in PEI, so the inclusion of community members like myself—as well as representatives from organizations such as the PEI Transgender Network and PEERS Alliance—in its development and review through the Gender Affirming Care Steering Committee is important and appreciated.”

The updated list of insured surgeries comes after extensive community and government engagement, as well as a policy review process. The changes bring Prince Edward Island into alignment with the latest version of the World Professional Association of Transgender Health Standards of Care and include procedures to address secondary sex characteristics and additional areas of gender incongruence.

“Gender affirming care is health care. Period,” said Corinne Rowswell, Chief Operating Officer of Health PEI. “I am so grateful to community members, including those on the Steering Committee and Gender Affirming Care PEI, who helped us set these priorities. I value the knowledge, experience, and wisdom of this group very much, and it’s thanks to them we were able to make these priorities into policy.”

A full list of gender affirming services, including the procedures covered under the new policy, are available on the Health PEI web site

