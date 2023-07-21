Tribal Juvenile Healing to Wellness Court Training

On July 20-21, 2023, Kristina Pacheco, Nan Benally and Paul Bowen from the Tribal Law Policy Institute/Tribal Youth Resource Center and All Rise traveled to Devils Lake, ND to provide training on best practices in Tribal Juvenile Healing to Wellness Courts. Judge Donovan Foughty, NEJD Presiding Judge, provided the opening welcome and tribal blessing for the training event.

In attendance were members of the Devils Lake/Spirit Lake Nation Juvenile Drug Court/Wellness Court Team, Tribal Court staff from the Spirit Lake and MHA Nations, and juvenile drug court team members from other North Dakota juvenile courts.

In 2018, the Northeast Judicial District and the Spirit Lake Nation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for youth under Tribal Court jurisdiction to participate in and receive services from the juvenile drug court operated by the State District Court. The training was supported financially by All Rise (formerly the National Association of Drug Court Professionals).