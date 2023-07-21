Division of Water Infrastructure to Hold Fall 2023 Drinking Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Loan and Grant Funding Application Training Sessions at Five Sites Statewide

The Division of Water Infrastructure in the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality will provide training for completing and submitting applications for the Fall 2023 funding round.

Application training will be offered Aug. 2 through Aug. 10 in Asheville, Hickory, Wilmington, Winterville, and Raleigh. The Aug. 10 Raleigh training session will also offer virtual participation via WebEx and will be recorded and posted on the Division website. There is no registration cost. Potential funding applicants are strongly encouraged to attend an in-person session or listen to a training session online.

Training will cover information on funding programs, application package completion, Priority Rating Systems, funding timelines, and will include instructions on how to apply for Lead Service Line Replacement/Inventory funding and Emerging Contaminants funding. A primer for utilities designated as Distressed will also be provided.

The Fall 2023 application period will open on Aug. 2. and applications for loan and grant funding for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects must be received by the Division no later than 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2023.

Schedule and Locations for Fall 2023 Application Training Sessions

RSVP to jennifer.haynie@deq.nc.gov (919.707.9173) prior to the desired session and provide your name, organization, email address, phone number, and the desired training location. All training sessions contain the same content. Application materials will be available on the Division website before training begins.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Asheville, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Land of Sky Regional Council of Governments, 339 New Leicester Highway, Suite 140, Asheville, NC 28806

Thursday, August 3, 2023, Hickory, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments, 1880 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601

Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Wilmington, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., New Hanover County Public Library, Main Branch (New Hanover Room) 201 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC 28401*

* Park in the parking deck and use the library administration entrance (between the 3rd and 4th levels). Parking vouchers available. Please see library administration staff.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Winterville, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Pitt Community College, Walter and Marie Williams Building (Max R. Joyner Auditorium), 2105 Warren Drive, Winterville, NC 28590

Thursday, August 10, 2023, Raleigh, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Archdale Building (Ground Floor Hearing Room), 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604*

* Parking is available in Visitor Lot 2 (Deck 75) on N. Salisbury Street.

A virtual option is also available on this day only. A recording of this session will be available on the Division website after the session. WebEx link for online listening: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=me2729f646c9e556256868ab4c5237f62

(Password: NCDWI, Call-in #: 415.655.0003, Access Code: 2435 723 2237

Funding Availability for Fall 2023 Applications

Applications will be considered for the following funding programs in the Fall 2023 funding round and will be covered in the training session: Applications for drinking water and wastewater construction projects will be considered for funding from the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure program, the State Revolving Funds, including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, the State Reserves (pending State appropriations), and the Viable Utility Reserve (pending State appropriations). Local government units and non-profit water/wastewater corporations (and investor-owned drinking water utilities for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund) may apply for funding. The Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure (CDBG-I) program will provide grants to fund projects in areas that meet the U.S. Housing and Urban Development low-to-moderate income threshold (LMI). It is available to non-entitlement municipalities and counties and offers grants up to $3 million grants per applicant every three years. The State Revolving Funds (SRFs) will provide low-interest loans (including loans that may be partially forgiven) for drinking water and wastewater projects. In addition to the SRF funds typically available, this round will include the use of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) general supplemental funds, BIL Emerging Contaminants (PFAS) funds, and BIL Lead Service Line Replacement funds . Eligible utilities may apply for up to $25 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loans and up to $35 million in Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans. Limits vary for Emerging Contaminants and for Lead Service Line Replacement funding. State Reserve Program (SRP) construction projects : Pending State appropriations , grant funding may be available for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The latest information on funding availability and limits will be shared during application training. The Viable Utility Reserve (VUR) : Pending State appropriations , grant funding may be available to local government units designated as distressed by the State Water Infrastructure Authority and the Local Government Commission to be used for infrastructure and study grants listed in NCGS 159G-32(d). The latest information on funding availability and limits will be shared during application training.

Applications for drinking water and wastewater planning projects will be considered for funding from the State Reserve Program. Grant funding is available to all local government units and non-profit water/wastewater corporations for the following purposes:

Asset Inventory and Assessment grants: to inventory the existing water and/or wastewater systems and document the condition of the inventoried infrastructure.

Merger/Regionalization Feasibility grants: to determine the feasibility of consolidating the management of multiple utilities into a single utility operation or to provide regional water/wastewater treatment, and the best way of carrying out the project.

Applications for stormwater planning and stormwater construction projects may be considered from the L ocal Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investment (LASII) fund, pending State appropriations . If funds are appropriated, grant funding would be available to cities and counties, and regional Councils of Government and non-profit entities partnering with cities and counties, to improve or create infrastructure for controlling stormwater quantity and quality. Project types include stormwater planning, development and implementation of new stormwater utilities, and stormwater construction projects. The latest information on funding availability and limits will be shared during application training.

Visit the Division of Water Infrastructure website to learn more about its funding programs and how to apply for them.