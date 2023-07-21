ILUS Plans Emergency Response and Industrial Subsidiary Spin Outs and Stock Dividend for Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - ILUS International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing companies in the public safety, industrial, defense and renewable sectors. Following its recent Capital Markets Advisor appointment, the company has finalized plans to spin out its Quality Industrial Corp. and Emergency Response Technologies subsidiaries and pay special equity dividends to ILUS Shareholders of record.



ILUS owns 67.8% of its publicly listed Industrial subsidiary, Quality Industrial Corp. (QIND). The subsidiary is planning an offering of approximately $7 million with an NYSE American uplisting. Following QIND’s NYSE American uplisting, ILUS intends to pay a special equity dividend in the form of QIND stock to ILUS Shareholders of record. It is planned for the special equity dividend to be paid from a portion of the QIND stock already owned by ILUS, causing no dilution within QIND itself. There can be no assurance to the timing or whether the company will be able to successfully complete the offering and NYSE American uplisting.

ILUS currently owns 100% of the 100,000,000 authorized shares of Emergency Response Technologies Inc. (ERT), a Delaware registered private company. The company plans to spin out several of its existing aligned companies into ERT and intends to complete further acquisitions by ERT. ILUS plans to pay a special equity dividend in the form of ERT stock to ILUS Shareholders of record. ERT intends to complete its targeted acquisitions followed by a public offering and listing on a National Stock Exchange. There can be no assurance to the timing or whether the company will be able to successfully complete the public offering and listing on a National Stock Exchange.

Regarding the aforementioned special equity dividends, ILUS plans to release further details including the record date for Shareholders as and when appropriate.

For further information on ILUS, please see its communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: @ILUS_INTL

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Forward-Looking Statement

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS