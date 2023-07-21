Traffic Fatality: 3800 Block of Reservoir Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:42 p.m., a 2011 Audi Q5, operated by an adult female attempted to make a 3-point turn in the parking garage. During this time, the Audi accelerated and headed toward the parking garage wall. The driver of the Audi attempted to avoid the wall and drove toward a valet station area where individuals were waiting for their vehicles. The Audi struck the garage wall and continued forward and struck six pedestrians. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported five adult females and one adult male to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the adult females succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. The other victims all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 68-year-old Jewel Regina Bazilio-Bellegarde, of Silver Spring, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

