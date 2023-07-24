High-Level Entrepreneurs and CEOs Take the Stage and Perform Stand-Up at the Tampa Improv
TAMPA, FL, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for an uproarious night of laughter at Tampa Improv on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:30PM (doors open at 6:30PM ET). This unique comedy show features an ensemble of high-achieving entrepreneurs and CEOs who are fearlessly stepping out of their comfort zones and diving into the world of stand-up comedy. The Entrepreneur & CEO Stand-Up Challenge, curated by renowned humor scientist and Las Vegas headliner Matt Kazam, is a groundbreaking program designed to foster personal growth and development, and combines the art of comedy with the strategic mindset of business leaders.
Over a rigorous six-week program, participants immerse themselves in the science of joke writing and performance techniques, culminating in a captivating 12-15 minute stand-up routine on some of the biggest comedy stages.
The September 6, star-studded lineup includes;
-Kevin Harrington, the original shark from Shark Tank & the inventor of the infomercial;
-Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman, Co-Founders of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving;
-Kevin Curtis, Founder and Lead Consultant for National Educators for Restorative Practices;
-Alison Friedman, Executive Director of the Carolina Performing Arts;
-Clayton Turner, a serial entrepreneur and investor;
-Erica Dhawan, CEO of Cotential.
These visionary leaders have embraced the challenge, and are sharing their remarkable stories of triumph, failure, and everything in between, with a lot of comedic relief.
"The reason this program works so well is I am teaching real science to highly intelligent individuals who have an aptitude for learning,” said Matt Kazam, the host and instructor of the program, explaining the program's unique approach. “Participants easily recognize and interpret the patterns and formulas behind joke writing. Through this program, I can take them to a level that would typically take six years on their own, all while having an incredible amount of fun along the way."
"This program is not just about comedy; it's about transformation," continued Kazam. "It's incredible to witness the personal growth and development that occurs when these remarkable individuals take the stage and make people laugh. The Entrepreneur & CEO Stand-Up Challenge is a testament to the power of the program and the extraordinary people who undertake it."
This groundbreaking even promises an evening that combines the spirit of a TED Talk with the entertainment of a stand-up comedy show. Media outlets are invited to attend and discover why CEOs and entrepreneurs are embracing stand-up comedy as a learning and growth experience.
Tickets for the Entrepreneur & CEO Stand-Up Challenge are available here.
For further details and media inquiries, please contact Matt Kazam at mattk@theylaughyouwin.com.
About Matt Kazam
Matt Kazam is a globally renowned humor scientist, distinguished Las Vegas headliner, and seasoned instructor. In 2014, Matt’s comedy show, "40 Is Not The New 20," garnered instantaneous acclaim and became an indispensable highlight on the Las Vegas entertainment circuit, captivating audiences month after month, which kicked off his career. With an illustrious career spanning over 35 years, Matt has performed stand-up comedy on more than 7,000 occasions across 45 states and 7 countries. He has graced over 1,000 corporate and private events, showcasing his exceptional ability to captivate audiences in any setting.
Beyond his reputation as a world-class comedy coach, Matt Kazam is undeniably THE authority on the science of humor. Drawing upon his expertise, he empowers corporate leaders and sales teams from various industries to cultivate lighthearted communication skills, catalyze transformative shifts in company culture, and harness the power of punch lines to enhance bottom-line results. Matt's impactful contributions have extended to a groundbreaking collaboration with the Harvard Public Health Review, where he launched his influential web series, "The Humor Scientist." Through this platform, he equips viewers with the strategic tools, insightful perspectives, and actionable strategies necessary to leverage humor with intention, fostering personal and professional growth.
Brianne Barbakoff
Over a rigorous six-week program, participants immerse themselves in the science of joke writing and performance techniques, culminating in a captivating 12-15 minute stand-up routine on some of the biggest comedy stages.
The September 6, star-studded lineup includes;
-Kevin Harrington, the original shark from Shark Tank & the inventor of the infomercial;
-Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman, Co-Founders of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving;
-Kevin Curtis, Founder and Lead Consultant for National Educators for Restorative Practices;
-Alison Friedman, Executive Director of the Carolina Performing Arts;
-Clayton Turner, a serial entrepreneur and investor;
-Erica Dhawan, CEO of Cotential.
These visionary leaders have embraced the challenge, and are sharing their remarkable stories of triumph, failure, and everything in between, with a lot of comedic relief.
"The reason this program works so well is I am teaching real science to highly intelligent individuals who have an aptitude for learning,” said Matt Kazam, the host and instructor of the program, explaining the program's unique approach. “Participants easily recognize and interpret the patterns and formulas behind joke writing. Through this program, I can take them to a level that would typically take six years on their own, all while having an incredible amount of fun along the way."
"This program is not just about comedy; it's about transformation," continued Kazam. "It's incredible to witness the personal growth and development that occurs when these remarkable individuals take the stage and make people laugh. The Entrepreneur & CEO Stand-Up Challenge is a testament to the power of the program and the extraordinary people who undertake it."
This groundbreaking even promises an evening that combines the spirit of a TED Talk with the entertainment of a stand-up comedy show. Media outlets are invited to attend and discover why CEOs and entrepreneurs are embracing stand-up comedy as a learning and growth experience.
Tickets for the Entrepreneur & CEO Stand-Up Challenge are available here.
For further details and media inquiries, please contact Matt Kazam at mattk@theylaughyouwin.com.
About Matt Kazam
Matt Kazam is a globally renowned humor scientist, distinguished Las Vegas headliner, and seasoned instructor. In 2014, Matt’s comedy show, "40 Is Not The New 20," garnered instantaneous acclaim and became an indispensable highlight on the Las Vegas entertainment circuit, captivating audiences month after month, which kicked off his career. With an illustrious career spanning over 35 years, Matt has performed stand-up comedy on more than 7,000 occasions across 45 states and 7 countries. He has graced over 1,000 corporate and private events, showcasing his exceptional ability to captivate audiences in any setting.
Beyond his reputation as a world-class comedy coach, Matt Kazam is undeniably THE authority on the science of humor. Drawing upon his expertise, he empowers corporate leaders and sales teams from various industries to cultivate lighthearted communication skills, catalyze transformative shifts in company culture, and harness the power of punch lines to enhance bottom-line results. Matt's impactful contributions have extended to a groundbreaking collaboration with the Harvard Public Health Review, where he launched his influential web series, "The Humor Scientist." Through this platform, he equips viewers with the strategic tools, insightful perspectives, and actionable strategies necessary to leverage humor with intention, fostering personal and professional growth.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305.631.2283
email us here