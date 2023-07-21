Online Training & Education (OTE) Launches 30 FREE Beauty and Hairdressing Tutorials: Learn, Empower, and Transform
Be a Professional Beautician and Hair Dresser”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Training & Education (OTE), a leading digital learning platform, is proud to announce the launch of 30 FREE beauty and hairdressing video tutorials available for enthusiasts worldwide, specially tailored for those keen to upskill at their own pace.
— Learn, Empower, and Transform
Straight from the heart of London, these expert-led video guides offer comprehensive, multi-lingual training in Hindi, Bangla, or English, propelling you on your journey to becoming a professional beautician and hairdresser.
The online tutorials cover a vast range of in-demand beauty and hairdressing skills, from mastering Asian (Indian, Pakistani, and Bengali) Bridal Makeup, Bridal Reception Makeup, and Party Makeup, plus gain expertise in various topics such as Hijab styling, hair tool operation, hair treatments, waxing, threading, pedicure, manicure, facials, and face clean-ups.
"We are excited to bring our quality training to the global community, empowering individuals to learn and hone their beauty skills from the comfort of their homes," says [Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams], [President at OTE]. "Our tutorials are designed to be easily digestible, practical, and interactive, providing learners with the right guide and skills to thrive in the beauty industry."
OTE is driven by a commitment to democratize learning and empower aspiring beauticians and hairdressers with the skills they need to succeed. The free tutorials reflect this mission, making professional beauty and hairdressing training accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or resources.
Join OTE today, and start your transformation into a beauty and hairdressing expert.
For more information or to access the tutorials, please watch our channel or run all the playlists on YouTube below.
About Online Training & Education (OTE)
Online Training & Education (OTE) is a UK-based digital learning platform specializing in beauty and hairdressing tutorials. Guided by industry experts, OTE delivers high-quality, accessible, and comprehensive education and training to learners across the globe, preparing them for successful careers in the beauty industry.
