Experience the Artistry of Liu Shiming: A Retrospective Exhibition at Mason Gross Galleries

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A retrospective exhibition featuring the remarkable works of Liu Shiming, a renowned modern Chinese sculptor, will be held at Mason Gross Galleries at Rutgers University from July 31 to September 22, 2023, with a public reception on September 6 from 5–8 p.m. Titled "LIU SHIMING: Life Gives Beauty Form," this exhibition showcases 82 sculptures created over Shiming's illustrious 60-year career, including 27 pieces being exhibited for the first time in the United States. In addition, the exhibition highlights 12 drawings that offer insights into Shiming's meticulous study of the human form and everyday life.

Liu Shiming (1926–2010) was a revered Chinese sculptor, renowned for his diverse styles and approaches that expressed the dynamic traditions and philosophies of a changing country and world. Born in Tianjin in 1926 to a family of intellectuals, he later moved to Beijing to pursue his education at the Central Academy of Fine Arts. There, he apprenticed under renowned artists and received classical training that included the study of Rodin's ideas on modern sculpture. Having established his career in Beijing, Shiming made a significant decision to relocate to the Henan countryside. During his time there, he immersed himself in the lives of rural farmers and villagers, drawing inspiration from the experiences and forms of ordinary life and people. This newfound appreciation became a central theme throughout the rest of his career. After returning to Beijing, he worked at the National Museum of Chinese History, where he recreated historical Chinese artworks and artifacts. During this period, Shiming developed an admiration for classical Chinese sculptural techniques, which he reimagined through a Modernist lens, both in subject matter and approach.

Since then, Liu Shiming has received numerous awards for his extraordinary contributions to the field of modern sculpture. Renowned for his unparalleled ability to seamlessly blend ancient traditions with contemporary perspectives, Shiming has earned widespread acclaim for his artistic endeavors. His work intricately interweaves elements of past and present, covering the realms of epic narrative, mythology, secular themes and everyday life. His works have been exhibited internationally, and have appeared in important venues in Athens, Atlanta, Beijing, New York, Washington, etc., attracting audiences with profound artistic resonance.

As part of the public celebration and to honor his legacy, on September 6, the Department of Art & Design of Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University will host a panel discussion from 5:30–7 p.m., exploring Shiming's artistic contributions and legacy. Esteemed Rutgers University faculty members Tamara Sears, associate professor of art history; John Yau, poet and professor of critical studies in the Department of Art & Design; and Xiaojue Wang, associate professor of Asian languages & cultures, will serve as panelists.

The gallery is open during Summer hours from July 31 to September 2, and Fall hours from September 5 to September 22. For a complete exhibition and events schedule please visit the event information page https://www.masongross.rutgers.edu/calendar-event/liu-shiming-life-gives-beauty-form/2023-07-31/.