Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs visit Hà Nội book street

VIETNAM, July 21 -

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his wife Lê Thị Bích Trân invited their Malaysia counterparts Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to visit the Book Street in Hà Nội, where they enjoyed Vietnamese coffee during the Malaysian PM's official visit to Việt Nam.

Book Street is a beautiful spot in the capital, connecting Lý Thường Kiệt and Hai Bà Trưng streets in Hoàn Kiếm District. It offers a peaceful and refreshing space, where thousands of books covering various fields are displayed and sold.

While strolling along the book street and exploring the exhibition booths of various publishers, PM Chính and PM Anwar Ibrahim, along with their wives, expressed delight in experiencing this rare outdoor reading space.

PM Chính introduced his Malaysian counterpart to Việt Nam's tradition of valuing learning and reading culture.

He said the Vietnamese Party and State highly valued reading culture and had numerous policies to encourage and develop it throughout society.

Many activities have been organised to honour the value of books such as celebrating Việt Nam Book Day on April 21.

During the visit, PM Chính presented the Malaysian guests with the book "Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Việt Nam" by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Prison Diary of President Hồ Chí Minh, and the book "The World's People's Affection for President Hồ Chí Minh" published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two PMs also had a friendly exchange with readers.

On Thursday, the two leaders had a successful discussion and expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations over the past time, particularly since upgrading to a strategic partnership in 2015.

Both PMs agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and strive to achieve a bilateral trade turnover of US$18 billion by 2025.

They aimed to make the most of opportunities from regional trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and expand cooperation in the digital, circular, green, and sharing economies.

They also aimed to strengthen cooperation in defence, security, and maritime cooperation. Furthermore, they would promote cooperation and support each other in regional and international forums.

PM Chính expressed gratitude and asked Malaysia to continue providing favourable conditions for the stable and long-term settlement of the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in Malaysia. – VNS