Potsdam Avenue Scheduled for Closure at Benson Road in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 21, 2023

Contact:  Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Potsdam Avenue will be closed at Benson Road from Monday, July 24 through Monday, July 31, 2023, for the installation of utilities and grading. The contractor is only closing the north side of the intersection. The south side of Potsdam Avenue will be open. Benson Road traffic will be able to travel south on Potsdam Avenue.

During the week-long closure, Potsdam Avenue traffic will be detoured around the project via Lewis Avenue. Access will be maintained for local businesses. Motorists should be aware that Potsdam Avenue will be reopened on a gravel surface.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the Interstate 229 and Benson Road reconstruction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all project closures.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

 

