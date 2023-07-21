Press Releases

07/21/2023

Connecticut State Department of Education Announces Launch of New Special Education Call Center

(Hartford, CT) - The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) today announced the opening of a new Special Education Call Center. The call center reflects a new partnership with the Connecticut Parent Advocacy Center (CPAC), Connecticut’s designated parent training and information group for children with disabilities.

The call center is a new communications structure supported by representatives who are trained to respond promptly to inquiries from families and the general public. Call center staff will provide callers with information and resources related to special education laws and the rights and protections of students receiving special education services.

The call center can be accessed in English and Spanish by dialing 860-713-6966. Regular business hours are Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new Special Education Call Center, a testament to our commitment to serving families and communities,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “This innovative partnership with the Connecticut Parent Advocacy Center allows us to provide timely and comprehensive support to those seeking information and resources on special education. Through this new communication structure, we aim to enhance understanding, resolve issues, and ultimately improve educational outcomes for students with disabilities."

"CPAC is excited to partner with the CSDE Bureau of Special Education on a new Special Education Call Center for families and community members,” said Connecticut Parent Advocacy Center Executive Director Jane Hampton-Smith. This call center will provide another way for families to access accurate information about special education procedures and practices and better understand their procedural safeguard rights.

With the establishment of the call center, the CSDE has invested additional resources to better serve our families and communities to assist in their understanding of special education processes and provide support in resolving special education issues. Additionally, this investment signifies our commitment to supporting inquiries and providing guidance, aiming to improve the support for students with disabilities and their families. We are enthusiastic about the potential of this communication structure to better serve our entire education community.

