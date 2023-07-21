Family Accountability Recovery Court Receives All Rise23 Leadership Award

The North Carolina Judicial District 8 (Greene, Lenoir, and Wayne counties) Family Accountability and Recovery Court recently received the Juvenile and Family Treatment Court Leadership Award given by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, which is now known as All Rise.

The award was presented at the All Rise 23rd Annual Conference in Houston, Texas. Judicial District 8 Chief District Court Judge Beth Heath accepted the award on behalf of the team.

“This national award shines a spotlight of commendation on a team which has demonstrated exemplary service to the family treatment court field,” said Chief Judge Heath. “The ultimate privilege of the recovery court team is to walk alongside the people of the community at that moment when they are at their sickest. Through our recovery court, we are able to be there to support them in every way and connect them to community resources.”

About Family Accountability and Recovery Court

The Family Accountability and Recovery Court provides services and opportunities for families involved in the child welfare system due to allegations of child abuse, neglect, or other parenting issues related to substance use.

There are two program tracks, depending on whether the Department of Social Services (DSS) has filed a petition in Abuse, Neglect, and Dependency Court. In Track 1, clients have moderate to severe substance use, and DSS has already filed a petition. In Track 2, clients have mild to moderate substance use and, while DSS may be involved, a petition has not been filed. Both tracks facilitate holistic treatment and seek to reunite families whenever possible. Later phases move clients toward abstinence and recovery while helping them improve their parenting skills and address their vocational and educational needs. Clients graduate with support systems that can be maintained after the program concludes.

The success of the court is due in large part to collaborations ranging from local employers and community colleges to more traditional treatment and recovery support services, including access to a mobile clinic. Access to affordable recovery housing has been the court’s greatest challenge and need in recent years. In 2021, the court partnered with House of Hope for Women, a local 16-bed women’s transitional housing facility, and the Hills House of Hope for men in 2023 to address this need. Both homes are operated by Hope Restorations, Inc.

Sustainability of the court relies on broad support. The court has been a driving force behind the development of a coalition: Recovery Together Eastern North Carolina (ENC). This coalition brings together partners from the justice system, the treatment community, and other stakeholders who provide resources for those in recovery from substance use disorder as well as education and prevention services for the community. Recovery Together ENC aims to build and maintain a recovery infrastructure that bridges gaps in services, resources, and the referral process for individuals and families struggling with substance use disorder to create healthier and safer communities by institutionalizing and growing partnerships.