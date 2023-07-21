One Korea Network to Hold Press Conference on Risks & Dangers of HR1369, "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act" 07/26/23
EINPresswire.com/ -- One Korea Network (OKN) and the Korea-US Alliance Foundation USA (KUSAF-USA) to Hold Press Conference on Campaign for ‘REAL’ Peace on the Korean Peninsula, Countering H.R. 1369 and the ‘FAKE Peace’ Initiative, Wednesday, July 26, 2023
One Korea Network (OKN) and the Korea-US Alliance Foundation USA (KUSAF-USA) will be holding a Press Conference on Wednesday, July 26th at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. from 11 am to 12:30pm.
This Press Conference will highlight the Campaign led by OKN along with KUSAF-USA for ‘REAL’ Peace on the Korean Peninsula and to counter the ‘fake peace’ initiative led by pro-North Korean and leftist supporters of H.R. 1369, the “Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act.”
“OKN was one of the main organizations that led a successful campaign to counter the fake peace initiative of HR3446, which included petition drives in South Korea and the US that collected tens of thousands of signatures from citizens in both countries against the bill; publishing a book highlighting the folly of HR3446 written by 18 experts; and various events, panel sessions, community events, and Congressional briefings and visits,” said Henry Song, Director of One Korea Network (OKN) in DC.
“Unsurprisingly, the backers of the fake peace initiative have introduced a reincarnated version of HR3446, now called HR1369, which is doomed to fail again, but not without the supporters of this initiative trying to hoodwink the public and Congress with the sweet, alluring pursuit of fake peace, while giving a free pass to the dictatorship of North Korea,” continued Song.
The Press Conference on Wednesday, July 26 at the National Press Club will feature remarks from members of Congress *; select authors who contributed to OKN’s book, “The Quest for Peace on the Korean Peninsula” **; and other experts on this issue.
On the 70th anniversary of the ROK-USA Alliance, OKN will continue to work to highlight the unique alliance, and expose the truth of bills such as HR1369 and the supporters of the fake peace initiative.
“OKN, along with our partner organizations and allies, is planning a variety of events and projects throughout this year and into next year, to not only commemorate and highlight the anniversary of the alliance, but to also educate the public and highlight issues such as North Korean human rights; the situation in South Korea and the Indo-Pacific region; and other important topics of relevance. This Press Conference and our Campaign for ‘REAL’ Peace on the Korean Peninsula is just one part of the work we are doing,” said Henry Song.
To attend, please RSVP HERE. Limited seating. Priority given to members of the media.
For media inquiries and other questions regarding the Press Conference, please contact: 202-394-7005; info@onekoreanetwork.com
* A detailed list of speakers will be ready as the date nears.
** Copies of this book (along with other materials) will be available at the Press Conference.
Henry Song
Henry Song
One Korea Network
+1 202-394-7005
info@onekoreanetwork.com
