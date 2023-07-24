REP. MARTUS AND REP. DIEVENDORF JOIN MICHIGAN STUDENTS IN LANSING TOWN HALL DISCUSSION ON COLLEGE STUDENT BASIC NEEDS
Legislators and student leaders to discuss student hunger, the SCOTUS decisions on student debt relief, the Hunger Free Campus Bill, and college affordability.LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally, 1 in 3 college students experience food insecurity, and critical factors such as housing and tuition, federal student loans, financial aid, and social support can cause further challenges for students. At colleges and universities across Michigan, this rate is even higher, with 2 out of 5 Michigan State University students and 1 in 3 Central Michigan University students reported experiencing food insecurity. Additionally, Washtenaw Community College’s campus food pantry has seen a 30% growth in use during the past year.
With this increasing need, state legislators including Rep. Martus and Rep. Dievendorf will join student advocates, Rise, and Swipe Out Hunger in a town hall to discuss recent SCOTUS decisions on student hunger, student debt relief, the soon to be introduced Hunger Free Campus Bill, and college affordability.
“By lifting our voices for institutional change, we can ensure that all students are equipped for success- in the classroom, workplace, and for the foreseeable future”, co-presidents Spencer Good and Aditi Kulkarni of the Spartan Food Security Council noted. “We’ve heard from students, as well as faculty members at James Madison College at Michigan State, that there is a need and that need has not been fulfilled by existing resources,” said Good.
Lead student organizers with Rise are leading efforts in collaboration with Swipe Out Hunger to unite students, supporters, and volunteers at campuses across Michigan and advocate for student basic needs and affordable education.
“Our primary objective is to establish an inclusive platform on campus and within communities, where they can actively participate and contribute,” said Abbie Slate, Rise’s Michigan Director. “Rise in Michigan is diligently undertaking a statewide initiative to actively engage a broad spectrum of student supporters and volunteers in our concerted efforts to address critical student necessities, college affordability and accessibility, and foster civic engagement.”
What:
Town Hall that is open to all Michigan students to attend with state legislators to have a dedicated forum to discuss student hunger, recent SCOTUS decisions on student debt relief, the Hunger Free Campus Bill, college affordability, and basic student needs. During the event, lawmakers will have time to give remarks, and attendees will have time to ask questions.
When:
Wednesday, July 26th at 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Where:
Hooked
3142 E Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI, 48912
*On the corner with Dori Ln., just east of 127 in the new apartment building across from the former Frandor Sears.
Online Event RSVP Link: https://secure.everyaction.com/ksz3JJ54HUCnn6ttQmbaRA2
About Rise:
Rise is a nonprofit organization that builds student-led advocacy campaigns and programs that put higher education within reach for all. Rise trains and hires community college and university students to organize campaigns focused on eliminating tuition and fees, expanding financial aid and ending student hunger and homelessness, and getting out the vote. For more information, visit risefree.org.
About Swipe Out Hunger:
Swipe Out Hunger is the leading national nonprofit committed to ending college student hunger. Swipe Out Hunger collaborates with colleges and universities to promote on-campus solutions, policy and advocacy, and community building practices to address students impacted by food insecurity. Since 2010, Swipe Out Hunger has served 4.8 million meals across more than 600 campuses in all 50 states and Canada. For more information, visit swipehunger.org.
