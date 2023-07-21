New to The Street Announces its Five Corporate Interviews, Episode 490, Airing on Newsmax, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's premier business show, New to The Street , announces its syndicated broadcast of episode 490, airing on Newsmax , Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.



New to The Street's 490th episode line-up features the following five (5) corporate interviews:

1). Low-Speed Electric Vehicles – AYRO, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO) interview with Kyle Mazanti, Vice-president of Business Development

2). Coffee - NuZee, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NUZE) ($NUZE) interview with Masa Higashida, Chairman, CEO, and President .

3). Men's Health and Wellness - Mangoceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MGRX) ($MGRX) interview with Jacob Choen, Chief Executive Officer.

4). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brain Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Jacob Choen, Chief Executive Officer of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ("MangoRx"), sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio . MangoRx is a Company that focuses on developing, marketing, and selling various men's health and wellness products through its telemedicine platform. The marketplace for men's health and wellness products currently sits at $4B annually, and Jacob explains to viewers how MangoRx competes. With innovative ideas, unique marketing plans, and eye-catching packaging, MangoRx is growing its customer base. Management continues to develop health and wellness products/services so that men can be at their best in all aspects of their lives. The Company's current product offering is a uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded "Mango." Through its secure online portal, a potential patient fills out and submits a questionnaire which a doctor reviews; the doctor and patient proceed with an online tele-med consultation. A doctor will issue a prescription only if the patient meets the necessary health standards. One of MangoRx's pharmacies fills and ships the medication anywhere in the US. Jacob says Mango is a play on the words "Man Go," giving attention to men's active lifestyles . Founded in 2021, Mango took an early public listing on the Nasdaq Market Exchange in 2022 under the symbol MGRX . Jacob informs viewers that investors become customers, and customers become investors, an excellent marketing relationship for MangoRx. Mango is available online at www.mangorx.com , and Jacob offers a 20% discount, Code: MGRX20. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mangoceuticals, Inc. - www.mangorx.com .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Kyle Mazanti, Vice-President of Business Development, AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO), talks about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. AYRO designs and produces low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV). The Company is an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), creating vehicles with the lowest possible carbon footprints. The AYRO Vanish utility vehicle is a lightweight product for moving cargo and supplies on resorts, campuses, and other last-mile applications. Kyle tells viewers that Vanish is a high-quality, dependable LSEV with a maximum speed of 25 MPH. Currently, the LSEV market is around $10B, with the expectation of $15B in the next four years. AYRO has positioned itself to grow its share of the LSEV marketplace as more industries seek electrified mobility solutions. AYRO expects to deliver its first batch of the Vanish model to a customer in August 2023. The Company continues to work on developing the AYRO People Mover and Golf Carts lines with the expectation of launching them in the future. The Company is opening a direct-to-consumer design center showroom in Sarasota, Florida, where customers can order vehicles. Anyone interested can pre-order a Vanish LSEV online at https://build.ayro.com/vanish-pre-order . AYRO continues to grow its LSEV vehicle lines as the world seeks more sustainable transportation options. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit AYRO, Inc . - https://www.ayro.com/.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is with Masa Higashida , Chairman, CEO, and President of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) ($NUZE) ("NuZee Coffee"). From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, they talk about the Company's coffee and co-packing technologies that provide end-to-end sustainable solutions for small to large corporations. Masa's appearance on the show coincides with the Company's third-anniversary trading on the Nasdaq Exchange. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 in 2020, Management could not "Ring" the trading bell, but they did the ceremony before the interview. NuZee sells its sustainable coffee products and packaging solutions direct or through co-branding arrangements. With manufacturing operations in San Diego, CA, and South Korea, NuZee produces and sells its "Pour Over" or "Brew Bag" (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffee . A cup of coffee uses less water and coffee, and the brew bag is environmentally friendly. The portable product is convenient for travel, offices, and other events. Masa explains to viewers that the Company’s branding focuses on all current and future product offerings, all created and developed using an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) mindset. Also, NUZE just entered a business relationship with Stone Brewing , a large US beer Company in the US. NUZE expects to create a coffee brand for Stone Brewing, and they are exploring other branding opportunities with them. NuZee is actively expanding operations domestically and internationally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. - https://mynuzee.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally conscious solutions. Brain Rivera talks about using the word "Sustainability" and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that "Sustainable" business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and SGTM team see sustainability, converting that waste into usable organic products. Brain Rivera explains the Company's newest product, HumiSoil, a technologically advanced product that uses humus to restore soil's organic nutrients and can create water in soils. Any soil, in any climate, from deserts to mountains, can benefit from HumiSoil. Farming and other agricultural using man-made fertilizers deplete the world's soils with much-needed nutrients and water. HumiSoil is the answer to improve soil conditions and water hydration, which can greatly improve the yields of organic fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, talks about managing the Company and its subsidiaries. With eight facilities and over 250 employees, Brain says that it takes the skills and the commitment of the Company's employees to create and grow sustainable products. The most important asset for SGTM is its employee resources. Brian Meier welcomes all viewers to visit the Company website to learn more about SGTM's sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry talk about summertime travel - protections and dangers. Ana told viewers she booked a trip, and the provider wanted her passport information to secure the reservation. Alain recommends not sending private information, like passports and driver’s licenses, over open-source text messaging apps and email accounts. These platforms' data mine your information, and these platforms get hacked, and that information falls into unscrupulous hands. If you receive an email or text message from a travel-related service provider asking for information, and you are unsure, call them first to see if they sent that request for information. Hackers create false email and text accounts to steal your data. Send your information through the most secure method or become a Sekur.com subscriber. SekurMail with SekurSend/SekurReply options, protects both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. Sekur, a closed-loop encrypted military platform, operates on its wholly owned servers in Switzerland and offers a security solution unavailable on those free, open-source Big Tech platforms. The SekurVPN is another layer of encryption that protects its subscribers' IP addresses and website traffic information. With Sekur's enhanced security features, end-users can greatly minimize a possible cyber breach. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, never asks for a phone number, and never tracks web activities. All individual and business Sekur services help end-users with secure and private e-communication platforms. Alan and Ana, in forthcoming segments during these summer months, will provide more tips and safety ideas to help eliminate a potential hack during summertime travel. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived."

About Mangoceuticals Inc . (NASDAQ: MGRX) ($MGRX):

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ($MGRX) (“MangoRx”) is a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector, especially related to erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name "Mango" (think: "Man, Go!"). Mango is a prescription medication that must be approved by a physician. After an individual has completed an online telehealth visit, our network of medical providers will review and approve a prescription if medically appropriate - www.mangorx.com .

About AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO):



AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO) designs and produces zero-emission vehicles and systems that redefine sustainability. The Company aims to craft solutions that leave minimal impact on carbon emissions and the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, AYRO applies engineering and artistry to every element of its product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap - https://www.ayro.com/ .

About NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) ($NUZE), "NuZee Coffee":



NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE) ($NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging - https://mynuzee.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

