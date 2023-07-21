Filtered Connectors Market Size is Expected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 5.5% CAGR During 2023 to 2031 - TMR Report

Rise in demand for miniaturized filtered connectors for usage in compact electronic systems in industries such as aerospace, medical devices, and automotive is boosting the market

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global filtered connectors market was valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031.



Rise in demand for electromagnetic interference (EMI)/radio frequency interference (RFI) mitigation and increase in complexity of electronic devices are fueling the filtered connectors market. Usage of filtered connectors in different industries, including defense, aerospace, industrial automation, healthcare, transportation, and telecommunication, is augmenting market demand.

Product innovation with the help of next-gen technologies, such as IoT and high-speed data transmission technologies, is fueling market development. Miniaturization of filtered connectors to align with complex electronic devices offers lucrative opportunities in the market.

Filtered connectors are compact interconnected devices that offer EMI protection, and are suitable for challenging environments.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 202 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Filter Type, Capacitor Technology, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Amphenol, TE Connectivity, Smiths Interconnect/Hypertac, Spectrum Control, CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED, Glenair, HARTING Technology Group, ITT Cannon, Axon' Cable, Würth Elektronik, Other Key Players

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for EMI/RFI Mitigation – Need for mitigation of EMI/RFI is fueling the adoption of filtered connectors in the electronics industry. Interference caused by electromagnetic and radio frequency signals has become a serious concern with the rapid proliferation of electronic devices across various sectors. This interference can impede the proper functioning and reliability of electronic systems, resulting in decline in performance and potential data loss.

Therefore, filtered connector solutions are designed to eliminate or reduce this interference, wherein filtering components are integrated within the connectors. These components are effective in eliminating or reducing EMI/RFI, thereby ensuring smooth and steady functioning of electronic devices.

Rise in Complexity of Electronic Devices – Advancements in the electronics industry has led to the advent of smaller, faster, and more interconnected electronic devices. This has resulted in increasing EMI and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) issues. Filtered connectors are utilized to mitigate these issues by providing effective protection against EMI and EMC.

Filtered connectors that are designed to mitigate EMI help ensure reliable and uninterrupted performance of complex electronic systems. This is attained by reducing noise, maintaining signal integrity, and preventing signal degradation. Rise in demand for failsafe and high-performance electronic devices across various industries is driving the adoption of filtered connectors, thereby fueling market expansion.

Product Miniaturization Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities – Demand for smaller and more compact electronic systems is leading to miniaturization of filtered connectors. Demand for small form factor filtered connectors with high-performance filtering capabilities is likely to be high in the near future.

Demand for miniaturized filtered connectors is increasing in industries such as automotive, medical devices, and aerospace to fit in the limited space available in their applications. This is compelling manufacturers to develop filtered connectors with reduced dimensions and optimized designs.

Adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques, such as precision molding and micro-machining, enable the manufacture of compact components. It offers several benefits, including enhanced space integration, improved space utilization, and reduced weight.

Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for EMI/RFI mitigation in electronic devices is fueling the filtered connectors market

Need for adoption of filtered connectors for reliable and failsafe performance of complex electronic devices is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for filtered connectors in electronic devices used in the aerospace and defense industry is fueling market progress in the region.

Increase in space activities in Asia Pacific and Europe is driving market development in these regions.

Competitive Analysis

The global industry is fragmented, with the presence of several large and small-sized players. Key players are engaging in comprehensive R&D activities to manufacture innovative products. Product development, partnerships, and M&As are major growth strategies of key players to consolidate their position.

Prominent companies operating in the filtered connectors market include Amphenol, Smiths Interconnect/Hypertac, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Harting Technology Group, and TE Connectivity.

The global filtered connectors market has been segmented as follows:

Global Filtered Connectors Market, by Type

D-Subminiature

Circular

Micro-D

ARINC

Others



Global Filtered Connectors Market, by Filter Type

C Filter

CL/LC Filter

Pi Filter

T Filter

Global Filtered Connectors Market, by Capacitor Technology

Chip Capacitor

Discoidal

Planar Array



Global Filtered Connectors Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace

Defense

Medical Equipment

Industrial Automation

Telecommunication

Automotive and Transportation Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Filtered Connectors Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



