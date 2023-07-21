AirLog Receives Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader
Benchmark Gensuite is honored to announce that AirLog received the Top Product of the Year Award in the 11th annual Environment + Energy Leader Awards.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental, Health, & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is honored to announce that AirLog, Benchmark Gensuite’s Air Emissions Reporting Software, received the Top Product of the Year Award in the 11th annual Environment + Energy Leader Awards.
The Environment + Energy Leader Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in products that provide businesses with environmental and energy benefits as well as top projects implemented by C&I organizations that have improved environmental or energy management outcomes. The Top Products & Projects of the Year are awarded by a team of unbiased volunteer judges — all renowned experts from the environment and energy industry or well-known industry consultants.
Benchmark Gensuite’s cloud-based AirLog solution manages, calculates, monitors, and reports emissions from various emission sources at a facility—including boilers, heaters, fugitives, tanks, and loading racks—that require complicated calculations to determine based on EPA guidelines. Organizations can integrate AirLog with their continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) to automate the monitoring and exceedance alerting for Title V permit requirements. Built-in reporting and analytics have effectively proven to assist with emission inventory reporting processes.
AirLog captivated the esteemed panel of judges with its compelling features. One judge remarked, “The fact that they speak to it being tied to both CEMs and other emissions data indicates they have thought out the connectivity/reporting/emissions links.” Another judge added, “This could provide HUGE environmental management benefits.” These testimonials affirm the impact and excellence of AirLog in driving sustainability and energy efficiency across industries.
The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits. Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, “This year’s entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria.”
About The Environment + Energy Leader Awards:
For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Gensuite®
jen.redden@benchmarkdigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube