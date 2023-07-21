Submit Release
South Carolina Health Planning Committee to Meet July 25, 2023

July 21, 2023

The South Carolina Health Planning Committee will meet Tuesday, July 25 at 2 p.m. in Room #2406 of the Columbia Mills Building, 301 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201. In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via the Microsoft Teams link below:

Microsoft Teams Meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app, or room device
Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

CONTACTING HEALTHCARE QUALITY
If you have any questions regarding the public meeting, please email CONinfo@dhec.sc.gov.

