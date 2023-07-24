Exclusive Report On Lecithin And Phospholipids Market Size Will Witness Substantial Growth By 2031

Lecithin and Phospholipids Market

Rise in sales of packaged food is fueling the growth of the lecithin and phospholipids market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in use of Lecithin And Phospholipids during the manufacturing of animal feed serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global lecithin and phospholipids market. The Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $8.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Lecithin is widely used in the food & beverages, feed, and pharmaceutical industry. It primarily functions as an emulsifier and dispersing agent. It is derived from the plant as well as animal sources. Plant-based sources include soy, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower, while animal-based sources majorly include eggs and red meat. Lecithin emulsifiers keep the blend of two impossible-to-mix liquids in a stable state. Increasing the shelf life of the end product has helped Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Demand grow over time.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The players operating in the lecithin and phospholipids industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, ADM, DuPont, MCD Group BV., Bunge Limited, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Wilmar International Ltd., Sonic Biochem, Avril Group, American Lecithin Company, Vav Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Sondrugestvo Group, Kewpie Corporation, Fismer Lecithin, and Lipoid GmbH.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global lecithin and phospholipids market based on source, type, application, nature, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

An emulsifier is a significant ingredient used in binding a product's chemical compounds. Increased synthetic emulsifiers are hampering the Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Growth business since it has been related to gut inflammation in consumers due to long-term consumption. According to the National Center for Biotechnological Information, synthetic emulsifiers, such as polysorbate 80, promote bacterial translocation across the gut wall, intestinal inflammation, and metabolic syndrome. This raises the potential of dietary emulsifiers in illnesses such as coronary artery disease, source two diabetes, and Crohn's disease.

The lecithin and phospholipids market is segmented into the source, type, application, nature, and region. Based on the basis, the Lecithin and Phospholipids Market is categorized into soy, sunflower, rapeseed s & canola, egg, and others. By type, it is fragmented into fluid lecithin, de-oiled lecithin, and modified. By nature, it is segregated into GMO and Non-GMO. By application, it is fragmented into feed, food & beverages, industrial, and healthcare. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Soy is one of the most widely grown crops in the U.S., with 94% of it genetically modified. Soy is a low-cost source of lecithin. To extract lecithin from soybean oil, chemicals such as acetone and hexane are used. However, lecithin derived from sunflower oil is becoming more popular, possibly due to the need to declare allergens in food. Sunflower lecithin is also an option for those who want to avoid genetically modified crops. The extraction process is typically more straightforward, using cold pressing rather than chemical solvents.

Based on source, the soy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global lecithin and phospholipids market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the egg segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

