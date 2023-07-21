3DX Industries Strengthens Capital Commitment to Its 3D Print Lab Through the Sale of Subtractive Manufacturing Equipment

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX), a leading global manufacturing company specializing in cutting-edge additive manufacturing capabilities, announces the strategic sale of select subtractive manufacturing equipment from its facility. This move allows the company to bolster its capital investment and resources into its state-of-the-art 3D print lab, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge additive manufacturing solutions.

The equipment removed and sold from the 3DX facility includes two Kasuga Q1250 vertical machining centers and one Mazak H1000, horizontal machining center, all were used primarily for customers requiring parts of significant size and weight. The removal of this equipment will allow for expansion of its additive manufacturing division and aligns precisely with 3DX Industries' strategic shift from subtractive to additive manufacturing. This transition reflects the company's focus on higher margins, larger orders, and the pursuit of opportunities and partnerships within the rapidly growing additive manufacturing space.

Beyond facilitating an increased capital commitment to the 3D print lab, the sale of these select pieces of subtractive equipment opens up significant floor space to accommodate the growing demand for 3D printing orders.

Roger Janssen, CEO and President of 3DX Industries, commented, "This is a definitive move towards increasing our capabilities within the metal printing sector. Opening additional space within our facility without increasing our overhead costs is a strong strategic move for the business.” Mr. Janssen adds, “This decision enables us to further direct our efforts in 3D printing, which we see as the future of the manufacturing industry. The rising demand for 3D printed parts from companies in all sectors makes it clear that the focus is shifting towards additive manufacturing. We are excited to optimize our shop and channel more capital into advancing our 3D print lab."

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

info@3dxindustries.com

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at www.3dxindustries.com. Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.