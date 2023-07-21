Award-Winning Whiteboard Paint from Smarter Surfaces creates 1,000,000m2 of revolutionized collaboration surfaces

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarter Surfaces, the creator of the award-winning Smart Whiteboard Paint, has passed a unique milestone with over 1,000,000m2 of whiteboard paint installed over the last decade. In today's fast-paced world, effective collaboration is essential for businesses and educational institutions alike. Smarter Surfaces, the world leader in functional surfaces, has been at the forefront of transforming workspaces and classrooms with their innovative whiteboard paint product in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, and Australia. This revolutionary product has gained popularity in businesses and schools due to its ability to foster collaboration, enhance productivity, and unleash creativity.

Whiteboard paint is a simple but powerful visual communication tool that has gained immense popularity in businesses and educational institutions due to its versatility and ability to turn any smooth surface into a writable and erasable whiteboard. Whiteboard paint covers the entire wall as opposed to traditional whiteboards which are typically just a couple of meters squared. By transforming entire walls, desks, and other surfaces into collaborative spaces, teams and students can brainstorm ideas, visualize concepts, and engage in interactive discussions effortlessly.

The CEO of Smarter Surfaces Ronan Clarke shared his thoughts on the impact of their whiteboard paint. He stated, "At Smarter Surfaces, our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to unlock their potential through creative and collaborative spaces. Our whiteboard paint has revolutionized the way people work and learn, enabling them to ideate, communicate, and innovate seamlessly, and through our ever-growing network of distribution partners we are reaching more and more schools and businesses.”

Endorsed by numerous high profile businesses and educational institutions, whiteboard paint from Smarter Surfaces has proven to be a game-changer, fostering collaboration and boosting productivity across various industries. Its benefits go beyond traditional whiteboards, offering a larger canvas for creativity, better space utilization, and a more interactive environment. Whiteboard paint is available in various finishes, including clear (allows any color), white, matte, and antimicrobial, allowing users to choose the best fit for their needs.

By transforming ordinary surfaces into functional whiteboards, Smarter Surfaces have enabled businesses and educational institutions worldwide to unlock their full potential. With over 1,000,000 square meters installed in more than 20 countries, they are the trusted market leader in creating interactive and creative environments.

For Further Information: Contact: pr@smartersurfaces.com