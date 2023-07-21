HCM City international innovation event in August

Submit Release
HCM CITY — Around 50 investment funds and 200 start-ups and tech companies will participate in InnoEx 2023, an international innovation event to take place in HCM City on August 24-25.

The annual event with the theme “Innovation & Green Economy” this year will bring together policymakers, senior Vietnamese government officials, regional private equity and venture capital funds, and founders and CEOs of large corporations and start-ups, according to organisers.

There will be a range of activities to promote innovation and development by the business community in Southeast Asia and enhance connections and business partnerships.

The highlights will include an exhibition to showcase innovative products and services, advanced technology solutions from 200 local and foreign businesses and a forum with the participation of leading experts, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and investors from the region.

The annual competition for domestic and international start-ups to explore business opportunities in  Southeast Asia, Startup Wheel, and the programme designed for tech companies and investors to explore investment opportunities, Investment Zone, will be held.

More than 50 universities and other educational institutes from the region will send their students to the Talent Hub employment programme in fields such as technology, marketing, finance, and business.

The event is organised by the Business Startup Support Centre, HCM City Young Business Association and Investment and Business Partners. —VNS

 

 

 

 

 

