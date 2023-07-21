Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Advancements, Applications, and Emerging Opportunities Till 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing Demand: The demand for intravenous immunoglobulin products has been steadily increasing due to the rising incidence of immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other conditions where IVIG therapy is indicated.

Therapeutic Applications: IVIG is used in a wide range of therapeutic applications, including primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDD), neurological disorders (e.g., Guillain-Barré syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy), and autoimmune diseases (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, lupus).

Advancements in Production and Formulations: The IVIG market has seen advancements in production techniques and the development of newer formulations, which have improved the safety, efficacy, and convenience of IVIG administration.

Market Consolidation: The IVIG market has witnessed some degree of consolidation, with key players acquiring smaller companies or forming strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Regulatory Landscape: Regulatory agencies play a crucial role in monitoring the safety and efficacy of IVIG products. Changes in regulations or approvals for new indications may impact the market dynamics.

Global Market Expansion: The IVIG market is not limited to a specific region and has a global reach. Increased awareness and access to healthcare in emerging markets have contributed to market expansion.

Competitive Landscape: Several pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms are involved in the production and distribution of IVIG products, leading to a competitive market environment.

Pricing and Reimbursement Challenges: The high cost of IVIG treatment and complexities in reimbursement processes have posed challenges for patients and healthcare providers, potentially affecting market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Immunodeficiency Disorders: The growing incidence of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDD) and other conditions characterized by immune system dysfunction has led to a higher demand for IVIG products.

Rising Autoimmune Disease Cases: Autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple sclerosis, have become more prevalent, driving the need for IVIG therapy to manage these conditions.

Neurological Disorders: IVIG is used to treat various neurological disorders, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and certain cases of myasthenia gravis, contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Indication:

a. Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases (PIDD): Includes conditions like common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA), and others.

b. Neurological Disorders: Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), myasthenia gravis, etc.

c. Autoimmune Diseases: Rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), etc.

d. Secondary Immunodeficiency: Immunodeficiency disorders that are acquired as a result of other conditions or treatments.

e. Other Off-Label Uses: IVIG may be used for conditions not officially approved, but where its efficacy has been observed.

Formulation:

a. Liquid IVIG: Traditional liquid formulations administered through intravenous infusion.

b. Lyophilized IVIG: Freeze-dried formulations that require reconstitution before administration.

End-user:

a. Hospitals: Large hospitals and medical centers where IVIG treatment is provided to patients.

b. Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): Outpatient settings that offer IVIG therapy.

c. Home Care Settings: IVIG administered at the patient's home by healthcare professionals or trained caregivers.

Route of Administration:

a. Intravenous (IV) Infusion: IVIG is directly infused into the bloodstream through a vein.

b. Subcutaneous (SC) Injection: IVIG can also be administered subcutaneously, though this route is less common.

Distribution Channel:

a. Hospital Pharmacies

b. Retail Pharmacies

c. Online Pharmacies

Geography:

The IVIG market can be segmented based on regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

CSL Behring LLC

Grifols, S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Octapharma AG

Kedrion S.p.A.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Shire (acquired by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company)

LFB Group

Sanquin (Blood Supply Foundation)

