Summary of opinion: Krazati,adagrasib, 20/07/2023, Negative

The European Medicines Agency has recommended the refusal of the conditional marketing authorisation for Krazati, a medicine intended for treating advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation.
The Agency issued its opinion on 20 July 2023. The company that applied for authorisation, Mirati Therapeutics B.V., may ask for re-examination of the opinion within 15 days of receiving the opinion.
