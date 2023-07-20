Summary of opinion: Bylvay,odevixibat, 20/07/2023, Positive

On 20 July 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Bylvay. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Albireo AB.

The CHMP adopted a new indication for the treatment of Alagille syndrome. For information, the full indications for Bylvay will therefore be as follows1:

Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC)

Bylvay is indicated for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) in patients aged 6 months or older (see sections 4.4 and 5.1).

Alagille syndrome (ALGS)

Bylvay is indicated for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in Alagille syndrome (ALGS) in patients aged 6 months or older (see sections 4.4 and 5.1).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

