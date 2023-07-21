Refrigerated Snacks Market Factors Driving Growth and Overcoming Challenges to Achieve USD 165.4 Billion by 2030

Refrigerated Snacks Market

Rising innovation in the product line of refrigerated snacks remains the key strategy and increasing influence of advertisement are some of the major factors.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Refrigerated Snacks Market was estimated at $94.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit at $165.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Rapid growth of the food services industry, increase in adoption of convenience food with the rising inclination toward sedentary life style, and emergence of clean label refrigerated snacks drive the growth of the global refrigerated snacks market. On the other hand, availability of substitute products restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for vegan foods & snacks and expanding sales channel are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The players operating in the global refrigerated snacks market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the refrigerated snacks market analysis include- Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Keventer Agro Limited , Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Nestle S.A., Unilever plc.

Expansion of sales channel is the major factor which will contribute in the refrigerated snacks market growth of the refrigerated snacks industry in the near future, and online retail platform is the one among them and is also the fasted growing segment. Presently, many retail players are managing their own web-based retail stores where customers can learn more about the organization and its products. The availability of multiple options of product and their price comparison on online platforms is also resulting in an increase in the number of online shopping by the consumers.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The refrigerated snacks market is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type, the market is subdivided into savory snacks, fruit snacks, confectionery snacks, bakery snacks and others. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into residential and food services segment. On the basis of distribution channel the market is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online sales channel and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

Based on end-user, the residential segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds the global market. The food service segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

