Projected Growth of 6.16% CAGR in the Recurrent Glioblastoma Market from 2023 to 2033 | IMARC Group

Recurrent Glioblastoma Market

According to IMARC Group, the recurrent glioblastoma market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast 2023-2033.

The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled "Recurrent Glioblastoma Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the recurrent glioblastoma market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

How big is the market for recurrent glioblastoma?

What is recurrent glioblastoma?

Recurrent glioblastoma refers to the reappearance of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and prevalent form of malignant brain tumor. It can recur at the original site of the tumor or in adjacent areas of the brain. Its symptoms include persistent or worsening headaches, convulsions, loss of consciousness, abnormal sensations and movements, cognitive decline, memory problems, difficulty concentrating, changes in personality, numbness, blurred vision, hearing loss, and generalized weakness. Recurrent glioblastoma is diagnosed through a comprehensive approach, combining imaging studies, clinical evaluation, and additional procedures. In addition, several diagnostic techniques, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography, are employed to determine the extent and location of the disease.

What are the key drivers and trends in the recurrent glioblastoma market?

The recurrent glioblastoma market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of incomplete surgical resection, which causes small cancerous cells to regrow and multiply. Additionally, the escalating prevalence of genetic mutations and alterations, which lead to treatment resistance, making recurrent glioblastoma a challenging condition to manage, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of molecularly targeted drugs, such as bevacizumab, which blocks specific signaling pathways involved in the proliferation of unhealthy tissues and the formation of new blood vessels, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the recent development of tumor-treating field therapy, which utilizes a device to emit alternating electric fields that disrupt cell division, thus limiting the progression of the disease, is supporting the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for gene therapy that provides enhanced sensitivity to treatment regimens, increased tumor suppression, and long-term therapeutic effects is favoring the market growth.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the recurrent glioblastoma market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the recurrent glioblastoma market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the recurrent glioblastoma market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the recurrent glioblastoma market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the recurrent glioblastoma market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

