Organic Spices Market is Expected to Accelerate At a Whopping 5.1% CAGR, Reaching $406.6 Million by 2026

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Organic Spices Market by Product Type (Ginger, Turmeric, Clove, Pepper, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Mustard Seeds, and Others), Form (Powder, Granular, Extract, and Raw), and Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global organic spices market generated $272.8 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $406.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Rise in number of health-conscious consumers and increase in awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic spices are the two major factors that drive the growth of the global organic food & beverages market. On the other hand, varying and stringent trade regulation hampers the organic spices market growth. However, rise in rate of organic food consumption as well as rise in disposable income specifically in North America and Europe provide lucrative opportunity in the organic spices market forecast.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The key players profiled for organic spices industry in the report include Organic Spices Inc., UK Blending LTD, The Watkins Co., Daarnhouwer & Co, SunOpta Inc, Spice Chain Corporation, Husarich GmbH, Sabater Spices, AKO GmbH, and Pacific Spice Company, Inc

North America to grow at the fastest CAGR

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than one-third of the market in terms of revenue in 2018, owing to the increasing demand for organic food in Asia at 15 to 20 percent every year over the last one decade. However, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Rise in number of Hispanic and Asian population, a trend toward use of spices to compensate for less salt and increase in popularity of ethnic foods from Asia and Latin America, are the key potential factors that have been driving the demand for spices in North America. Moreover, North America is being considered as the dominant region for the global organic food market. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Spices have been enduring higher demand from the household and commercial sector around the world. It has been used as an effective coloring agent, flavoring agent, or even as a preservative in various cuisines. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for various types of spices due to higher rate of spicy food consumption. Chinese food, Thai food, and Indian cuisine are prepared and served using these spices. Turmeric, chili, pepper, ginger, and coriander seeds are some of the spices gaining higher traction in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, over the past couple of years, the Asia-Pacific organic food market has witnessed significant growth in terms of value sales, owing to rise in awareness regarding various health benefits associated with the consumption of organic food products among its consumers. Thus, Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest value share in the global organic spices market.

Some of the key non-profit organizations have been taking necessary steps to boost the production of organic spices. For instances, in 2015, the Indian Spices Board started promoting the cultivation and export of organic spices from India with special emphasis on organic production of spices in North Eastern states. The Spices Board provides 50% subsidy for various programs such as support for vermicompost units, establishment of bio-agent production units, organic seed banks (production of organic planting materials/nurseries), organic value addition/processing unit, and organic farm certification assistance.

The granular segment held more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Granular form of organic spices gains its traction from the commercial sector specifically from the foodservice segment. Spices such as pepper, clove, coriander seeds are most preferably available in its granular form. Some of these organic spices are even tabletop food ingredients in the food service sector.

