YEA Cookbook: Pomidor chighirtmasi (Tomatoes cooked with eggs: for an easy breakfast)

Prep Time: 20 min   |   Cooking Time: 30 min   |   Servings: 8

On the hunt for a new staple breakfast food? Then look no further than this Azerbaijani classic! Pomidor chighirtmasi will definitely make sure you start your day right.
Ingredients:

• 8 medium juicy tomatoes, coarsely chopped (no need to peel)

• 4 tablespoons clarified unsalted butter or regular unsalted butter

• 5 eggs

• Salt

• Ground black pepper

Directions:

Coarsely chop the ripe tomatoes with their skin and cook in butter until they collapse and their succulent juices are released into the melted butter, making a scrumptious sauce. 

In a bowl, beat the eggs, pour them on top of the sauce and cook until set. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and your meal is ready.

